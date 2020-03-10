Coronavirus Southern California update: LAUSD announces closure, LA Archdiocese urges churchgoers to stay home

During the closure, the school will have 40 resource centers open to provide supervision as well as meals for students who do not have access to proper nutrition at home. Instruction will happen online, and the LAUSD will work with PBS to provide classes on TV.
Meantime, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced new liturgical accommodations, including a dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass for the next three weeks, to limit the spread of coronavirus. Archbishop José H. Gomez said attendance at any Mass in the archdiocese should be limited to 250 people, in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom's recommendation, and that nonessential group meetings and retreats would be suspended.
Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases across the Southland:
March 12, 2020
4 p.m.
Long Beach officials ordered the cancellation of all large-scale events through April - including the city's annual Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19. The lengthy list of canceled events includes Disney on Ice and Shen Yun 2020. Here's a full list of SoCal event closures and cancellations due to the novel coronavirus.
EVENTS CANCELLATION NOTICE: Long Beach cancels all large scale events through April 2020 to prevent the spread of #COVID19LongBeach. Cancellation will affect @GPLongBeach, @BeachStreets and others.— City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) March 12, 2020
Get the full list of cancelled events here: https://t.co/0La0w51rIC pic.twitter.com/kKHNDXI90G
1:35 p.m.
Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily close due to coronavirus threat
The Walt Disney Co. announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
12 p.m.
L.A. County Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said there is a backlog in testing for coronavirus. She said her department has only done 100 tests in the last week and is facing a serious backlog. She urged people to use commercial labs for testing until the county can purchase more machines. She also disputed statements from President Trump that travelers who enter the country are being tested for coronavirus. At LAX, she said, travelers are being screened, but not tested, for the virus. The airport doesn't have the capacity to do testing on a massive scale and it takes time to get results back.
12 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday announced a multi-point plan, including banning non-city employees from City Hall, in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped Southern California and the world. The new measures came as health officials said the number of cases in Los Angeles County had risen to at least 32. Garcetti said he had ordered all city department to postpone or cancel all non-essential public events or group activities that require close contact and meetings of 50 people or more.
11:51 a.m.
Coronavirus: 8th Riverside County case confirmed in Coachella Valley area
An eighth novel coronavirus case was confirmed Thursday in Riverside County, and like several others, the patient is from the Coachella Valley, according to health officials.
March 11, 2020
4:32 p.m.
Coronavirus cancellations in Southern California and beyond - NBA, concerts and events
Here's a look at major public events in Southern California and beyond from the world of sports, entertainment and business that have been altered because of COVID-19.
3:40 p.m.
Store owners see surge in gun sales in Asian communities possibly linked to coronavirus fears
Gun sales at some Southern California stores are surging in response to fears about the coronavirus.
1:13 p.m.
Nurses rally outside USC Keck Hospital over resources to fight pandemic
Nurses gathered outside USC Keck Hospital on Wednesday morning making it known they weren't happy.
5:42 a.m.
Person-to-person transmission of coronavirus reported in OC
Health officials told the Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday the numbers of novel coronavirus cases is up to five, the fifth marking the first person-to-person transmission in the county.
March 10, 2020
4:16 p.m.
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are being delayed out of concerns over the coronavirus.
10:24 a.m.
LAUSD declares state of emergency, plans for possible school closures
The Los Angeles Unified School District declared a state of emergency on Tuesday over the novel coronavirus and is preparing in case schools have to be closed.
March 9, 2020
5:48 p.m.
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus have prompted fan favorite shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" to take extra precautions.
5:25 p.m.
Medical providers reach out to LA's immigrant community amid coronavirus concerns
A coalition of health care providers and non-profits is reaching out to immigrants who may be apprehensive to seek help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
5:02 p.m.
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.
12:57 p.m.
OC restaurant chain takes extreme measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures as they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.
Feb. 11, 2020
Quarantine lifted for nearly 200 evacuees at Riverside military base
Nearly 200 evacuees ended a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Feb. 5, 2020
4 p.m.
3 Korean Air passengers screened for coronavirus after Las Vegas-bound flight diverted to LAX
A Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently been in China were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.
Jan. 26, 2020
10:46 a.m.
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County
Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.