Coronavirus Southern California updates: First death, new cases reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County: 28 confirmed cases

Orange County: 5 cases (2 confirmed, 3 presumptive)

Riverside County: 6 confirmed cases

San Bernardino County: 0 cases

San Diego County: 1 presumptive case

Ventura County: 1 confirmed case

March 10, 2020

March 9, 2020

Feb. 11, 2020

Feb. 5, 2020

Jan. 26, 2020

Health officials announced the first coronavirus death in Los Angeles County and several new cases, including in Pasadena, raising the county's total number of cases to 28 as the pandemic grows.The first confirmed death was a woman who was visiting Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.In Pasadena, health officials confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.According to the Pasadena Public Health Department, the patient is a resident and was known to have close contact with a confirmed case outside of Pasadena. The patient has been in quarantine since the exposure occurred and is recovering.Earlier Wednesday in Los Angeles, health officials said the patient who died was a woman in her 60s who was visiting friends and had extensive travel over the last month, including a "long layover" in South Korea.There are also six new positive cases of coronavirus, including three people who are "household contacts" of a previously confirmed case involving a Los Angeles County resident. One of those new patients is hospitalized.The other cases include two people who recently traveled. One person is a county resident who traveled to France and returned home ill. The other resident traveled to a religious conference out of state and was a close contact of someone at the conference who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. And also one resident with no known travel or close contact exposure, presumed to be the second case of community-acquired infection. That person is also hospitalized.The total number of coronavirus cases reported for Los Angeles County is now 27, including three cases in Long Beach on Monday.Health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California as concerned residents are already beginning to experience the impact of the pandemic on their daily lives.The festival organizers confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously." Organizers say Coachella will take place October 9-11 & October 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place October 23-25. They also said that tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the reschedule October dates, but that ticket holders can also get refunds if they are unable to attend.The spreading virus has also prompted entertainment organizers to postpone and cancel several events in Southern California. Pearl Jam has announced that it is postponing its April concert series at the Forum, RuPaul's DragCon LA was canceled, and the LA Times Festival of Books has been pushed back from April to October.The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to consider an emergency declaration at a Tuesday meeting, although district leaders say there is no evidence that the virus has impacted LAUSD schools.At Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Service Employees International Union workers held a news conference to express concern that they were given "inadequate training and equipment for the first several weeks of coronavirus spread." The union said workers will distribute their own equipment to other workers throughout the day.Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus have prompted fan favorite shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" to take extra precautions.A coalition of health care providers and non-profits is reaching out to immigrants who may be apprehensive to seek help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures as they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.Nearly 200 evacuees ended a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.A Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently been in China were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.