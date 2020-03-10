Coronavirus Southern California updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County: 20 confirmed cases

Orange County: 5 cases (2 confirmed, 3 presumptive)

Riverside County: 6 confirmed cases

San Bernardino County: 0 cases

San Diego County: 1 presumptive case

Ventura County: 1 confirmed case

March 9, 2020

Feb. 11, 2020

Feb. 5, 2020

Jan. 26, 2020

Health officials announced a new case of coronavirus was reported in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total number of cases to 20 as the outbreak continues to spread.In the last 24 hours, six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County. One of those patients had no known source of exposure. There were also three new cases in Long Beach.The latest positive case involved a LA County resident who returned to LAX from Iran. That person was transported directly from LAX to a medical facility from the screening station. The new positive case has a known source of exposure.Health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California as concerned residents are already beginning to experience the impact on their daily lives.The spreading virus has also prompted entertainment organizers to postpone and cancel several events in Southern California. Pearl Jam has announced that it is postponing its April concert series at the Forum, RuPaul's DragCon LA was canceled, and the LA Times Festival of Books has been pushed back from April to October.The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to consider an emergency declaration at a Tuesday meeting, although district leaders say there is no evidence that the virus has impacted LAUSD schools.At Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Service Employees International Union workers held a news conference to express concern that they were given "inadequate training and equipment for the first several weeks of coronavirus spread." The union said workers will distribute their own equipment to other workers throughout the day.Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus have prompted fan favorite shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" to take extra precautions.A coalition of health care providers and non-profits is reaching out to immigrants who may be apprehensive to seek help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures as they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.Nearly 200 evacuees ended a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.A Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently been in China were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.