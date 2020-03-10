Coronavirus

Coronavirus Southern California updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County

Health officials announced a new case of coronavirus was reported in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total number of cases to 20 as the outbreak continues to spread.

In the last 24 hours, six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County. One of those patients had no known source of exposure. There were also three new cases in Long beach.

The latest positive case involved a LA County resident who returned to LAX from Iran. That person was transported directly from LAX to a medical facility from the screening station. The new positive case has a known source of exposure.

Health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California as concerned residents are already beginning to experience the impact on their daily lives.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to consider an emergency declaration at a Tuesday meeting, although district leaders say there is no evidence that the virus has impacted LAUSD schools.

At Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Service Employees International Union workers held a news conference to express concern that they were given "inadequate training and equipment for the first several weeks of coronavirus spread." The union said workers will distribute their own equipment to other workers throughout the day.

Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases across the Southland:

  • Los Angeles County: 20 confirmed cases

  • Orange County: 5 cases (2 confirmed, 3 presumptive)

  • Riverside County: 6 confirmed cases

  • San Bernardino County: 0 cases

  • San Diego County: 1 presumptive case

  • Ventura County: 1 confirmed case


    • March 9, 2020



    5:48 p.m.
    'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
    Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus have prompted fan favorite shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" to take extra precautions.

    5:25 p.m.
    Medical providers reach out to LA's immigrant community amid coronavirus concerns
    A coalition of health care providers and non-profits is reaching out to immigrants who may be apprehensive to seek help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

    5:02 p.m.
    13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
    A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.

    12:57 p.m.
    OC restaurant chain takes extreme measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures as they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.

    Feb. 11, 2020


    Quarantine lifted for nearly 200 evacuees at Riverside military base
    Nearly 200 evacuees ended a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

    Feb. 5, 2020


    4 p.m.
    3 Korean Air passengers screened for coronavirus after Las Vegas-bound flight diverted to LAX
    A Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently been in China were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.

    Jan. 26, 2020


    10:46 a.m.
    Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County
    Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.

