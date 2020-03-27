Coronavirus

Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. Experts recommend that individuals stay 6 feet away from each other in order to thwart infection. But how far is 6 feet really?

Here's a guide for gauging whether or not you're in the safe zone.

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

Think of a mattress. A twin size mattress is 72 inches in length, which equates to 6 feet. Leave a mattress-sized space between you and the next person at all times.
If you take the stairs, keep an eight-stair distance between you and others.

A single shopping cart is over 3 feet long. Make sure to keep a two-cart distance between you and other shoppers.

End to end, a two-door Fiat measures in at 11 feet and 4 inches. Keep that distance and you're good to go.

VIDEO: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'

ATMs are only 5 feet apart. Stay one machine away from others.

Keep a two-urinal gap when using public restrooms.

When in doubt, download a distance-measuring app for extra precision and reassurance. Follow these tips to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
