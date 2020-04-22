Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Making a face covering? New study reveals most effective fabrics, materials

What material is the most beneficial for face coverings?
Wearing a face covering when you go into an essential business is mandatory almost everywhere in Southern California, but what material is the most beneficial?

A new study tested over 30 different do-it-yourself materials, including bra pads, coffee filters, pillow cases, cotton t-shirts, bed sheets and several others.

The study tested the effectiveness and breathability of each material.

Scarves and bandanas actually made the bottom of the the list.

The top five were denim, bed sheets, paper towels, canvas and shop towels.

Face coverings are required at businesses throughout Los Angeles County. The ordinance, passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, makes face coverings mandatory for workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, food delivery platforms and other essential businesses.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Los Angeles: Southern California resources, information for COVID-19

Under the new guidelines, businesses must either provide employees with non-medical grade cloth face coverings, gloves and hand sanitizer or give workers money to buy these items. Employees, in turn, must wear face coverings and gloves while at work.

Shoppers must also put on a facial covering, including scarves and bandanas, while in an essential business. The measure allows grocery and drug stores to refuse service to any customer not wearing a face mask. Those who do not comply to the mandate risk being fined.

Orange County supervisors passed a mandate on Tuesday requiring face coverings for workers in grocery stores and food preparation businesses, a week after passing a resolution strongly recommending them.

The mandate requires that all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, food preparation and retail stores wear facial coverings at work.

The requirement goes into effect at midnight on Friday.

In Riverside County, health officials ordered residents to stay home and cover their faces when leaving.

How to make a face mask without sewing
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to make a face mask without cutting or sewing. (via Japanese Creations) NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO AUDIO

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiaface maskoutbreakcoronavirusinfectionviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit here!
Photographer captures Angelenos sheltering-at-home
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
SoCal doctor markets COVID-19 immunity medication
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
3.7-magnitude quake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of LA
Coronavirus updates: San Bernardino County officials discuss response, cases
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening CA
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Show More
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
OC nursing home reports 72 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Downtown L.A. brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
SoCal doctor markets COVID-19 immunity medication
More TOP STORIES News