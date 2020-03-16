Coronavirus update: Monday, March 16

Here are some of the top headlines for coronavirus stories for Monday, March 16.
-Health officials reported 25 confirmed new cases of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the number of cases in the county to 94.
-U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday -- leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.
- A USDA employee in Washington D.C. tested positive for coronavirus. The agency notified staff in an email Sunday night.
- President Donald Trump on Friday announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities around the country.
-The Supreme Court announced it is postponing arguments for the first time in more than 100 years because of the coronavirus, including fights over subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial records.
-Despite warnings from local, state and national leaders, grocery stores in Southern California have been stripped bare by shoppers panicked by the coronavirus outbreak.
-Hot meals were boxed up at the Dream Center in Echo Park. The free meals are nothing new - this is what they do everyday, but who they're prepared to serve is expanding amid the coronavirus outbreak.
-Wynn Resorts says it will close its Wynn Las Vegas and Encore hotels for at least two weeks beginning Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. local time. Full-time Wynn and Encore employees will be paid during the closure, the company said. MGM Resorts later said it would suspend its Las Vegas operations indefinitely beginning Monday, March 16.
