Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Briefings from Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA County health officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m./ 12:30 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference

1 p.m. Los Angeles County briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
State Superintendent speaks on racism in CA schools
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Players, coaches offer opinions on return-to-play format
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 1,824 new cases, 50 new deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal cities with Monday curfews after chaotic protests
WATCH LIVE: Long Beach officials address public after looting
Over 400 arrested after vandals wreak havoc in Santa Monica
Fatal stabbing prompts officer-involved shooting near Melrose
George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy
State Superintendent speaks on racism in CA schools
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Show More
Video: Man sets fire inside San Bernardino DMV
Fighter Chuck Liddell works to calm tensions in Huntington Beach
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian
'We're coming for you' - LA sheriff pledging crackdown after curfew
More TOP STORIES News