Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Los Angeles county health officials and sheriff

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva update
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health officials news conference
2 p.m.: Race & Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
2:45 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom roundtable with film and television industry workers
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
This woman uses grad cap fabric to make faces masks
Doctors visit farmworkers in Ventura County on site amid pandemic
AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
When will schools reopen? It depends on where you live
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Show More
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Hundreds of jobs available at KPC Health hospitals in OC, IE
More TOP STORIES News