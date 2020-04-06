Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from California, LA County and Los Angeles city officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County coronavirus update
2 p.m.: Orange County COVID-19 briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 additional deaths, 815 new cases
Long Beach street art emerges amid COVID-19 pandemic
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
OC beaches allowed to reopen for active recreation
TOP STORIES
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Coronavirus is mutating. Here's why it's not a big deal
Newsom reveals new rules for CA businesses to reopen
Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Details released
Father accused of throwing young daughter to her death from cliff in Riverside
'Honored and humbled': Danny Trejo helps feed LA community
SoCal first responders describe battling coronavirus in NY
Ralphs hiring more than 500 workers in SoCal
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
More TOP STORIES News