Coronavirus updates: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives coronavirus update in daily press conference - WATCH LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 a.m.: Los Angeles Unified School District briefing
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily press conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County daily briefing
1 p.m.: Ventura County Public Health press conference - WATCH HERE
2 p.m. President Trump, coronavirus task force news conference
3 p.m. Long Beach public health briefing - WATCH HERE
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

