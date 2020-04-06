Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom gives latest coronavirus update in daily briefing - WATCH LIVE

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11:30 a.m.: "Operation Gridlock" protest in downtown Los Angeles
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily press conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County daily briefing
2 p.m. President Trump, coronavirus task force news conference
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

