Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Live events for Los Angeles County, city and California

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County daily briefing
2 p.m. President Trump, coronavirus task force daily briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
'Essential Heroes Project' supports COVID-19 first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
Mount Baldy opens despite being deemed non-essential business
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
Dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves in OC - VIDEO
CA won't force 10-cent grocery bag charge amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News