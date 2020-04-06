Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom provides update on state response to COVID-19 -- LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4AM-7AM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11AM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1PM: L.A. County news conference
12 PM: Gov. Newsom news conference

3PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4PM-6:30PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15PM: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7PM: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News

