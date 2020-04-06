Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Governor Newsom press conference

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
A coronavirus drug seems to work. What's next?
Animal foster program will care for your pet if you get sick
LA's street vendors struggling amid COVID downturn
Parents skip vaccinations appointments over COVID fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC cities filing legal action against Newsom beach closure
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
Coronavirus devastates Azusa household, kills family patriarch
More 'Angeleno Cards' to be distributed after $5 million donation
Newsom orders all OC beaches closed after seeing large crowds
Thieves devastate South L.A. couple's small business
Canada bans assault-style weapons after Nova Scotia mass shooting
Show More
Coronavirus changing how high school seniors pick a college
Parents skip vaccinations appointments over COVID fears
Newport Beach to weigh legal options over Newsom's beach order
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
LA's street vendors struggling amid COVID downturn
More TOP STORIES News