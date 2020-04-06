Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10:30 a.m. President Trump, White House coronavirus task force news conference
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference
3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News