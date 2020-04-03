Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Live events for LA County, city and California - WATCH

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


12PM: Gov. Newsom news conference
1PM: L.A. County news conference and Riverside County deputy procession
2PM: White House Coronavirus Task Force news conference
3PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News

5PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15PM: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
6PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7PM: Eyewitness News on KDOC
11PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida
Is coronavirus airborne? Your top questions answered
The Rock uses 'Moana' song to teach daughter about hand-washing: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Second Riverside County deputy dies from COVID-19
COVID-19 update: New testing sites to open as LA County cases rise to 4,045
SoCal COVID-19 survivor donates his plasma to OC patient in critical need
Surfers defy closure of beach near Pacific Palisades
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
Show More
COVID-19: Staying at home is more challenging for special needs families
USNS Mercy in Port of LA admits total of 15 patients so far
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen, prosecutors say
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News