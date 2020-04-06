Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Orange County officials provide update on response to COVID-19 -- LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

2 p.m.: Orange County news conference
3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

