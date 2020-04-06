Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Health officials provide update on coronavirus response in Los Angeles County -- LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
3 p.m. Orange County news conference
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
LA County confirms 55 additional deaths, 399 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: CA food workers get additional sick leave under executive order
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Concerns mount over coronavirus outbreak within LA homeless population
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Southern California benefits from rain as northwest drought grows
Coronavirus: CA food workers get additional sick leave under executive order
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
Show More
Coronavirus: New health order issued for Long Beach nursing homes
Coronavirus: Alternate care facility opens in Pasadena
2 killed in blaze at Walnut home, fire officials say
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Concerns mount over coronavirus outbreak within LA homeless population
More TOP STORIES News