Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: San Bernardino County officials discuss response, cases

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 a.m. San Bernardino County health briefing
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily press conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County daily briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

