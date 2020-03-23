Coronavirus: US Navy ship comes to Los Angeles to ease burden on area hospitals

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Port of Los Angeles is preparing for the arrival of a massive navy hospital ship to help as grapples with the growing coronavirus crisis.
The 1,000-bed U.S. Navy Ship Mercy is set to leave San Diego on Monday with 800 medical personnel and support staff aboard.
In a tweet, navy officials say the ship will not be used for COVID-19 patients. It will handle other cases, easing the burden on Los Angeles hospitals treating patients infected with the virus.
As the infection spreads, on Monday Mayor Eric Garcetti was unhappy about the behavior of some Los Angeles residents.
"This is serious! six feet matters!"
Garcetti's stern words came after seeing weekend images of crowds at Southern California parks and beaches being social but not keeping their distance from each other.
"Too many people too close together too often. The longer we do that the more people will get sick and the more people will die," said Mayor Garcetti.
The mayor announced tougher restrictions.
Starting Monday, group sports and recreation at parks, the Venice Beach boardwalk and public golf courses are banned under the 'Safer at Home' order. Garcetti promised he won't hesitate to take more steps.
"I believe in four million and 10 million people and 19 million people in this region, county and city, and where they aren't, we absolutely will bring government to bear. This is a crisis about saving lives, not doing whatever you want," Garcetti said.
