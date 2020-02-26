Health & Fitness

USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy amid coronavirus concerns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC students studying in South Korea and parts of Italy are being told to return home due to coronavirus outbreaks in those area, the university announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for South Korea, which advises against all non-essential travel. As a result, we are requiring students to leave the country, and we are working actively with them to make arrangements to travel back to USC," the university said in a statement.

Provost Charles F. Zukoski and other officials said they were also contacting students in the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy, where circumstances were "rapidly evolving," to arrange for their travel home.

The statement reiterated that there have been no cases of coronavirus at USC.

Korean Air flight attendant who flew to LA reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus
A Korean Air flight attendant was diagnosed with coronavirus shortly after working on a flight to Los Angeles, South Korean media is reporting.

