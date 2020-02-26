USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy amid coronavirus concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for South Korea, which advises against all non-essential travel. As a result, we are requiring students to leave the country, and we are working actively with them to make arrangements to travel back to USC," the university said in a statement.
Provost Charles F. Zukoski and other officials said they were also contacting students in the Veneto and Lombardy regions of Italy, where circumstances were "rapidly evolving," to arrange for their travel home.
The statement reiterated that there have been no cases of coronavirus at USC.
