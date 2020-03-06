Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Ventura County's 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in patient who traveled aboard Grand Princess cruise

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County's presumptive first case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health officials confirmed Friday.

The infected patient had traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico and returned to the port of entry in that city on Feb. 21, 2020, Ventura County spokeswoman Ashley Bautista said in a statement.

An elderly person traveled on the same ship and later died in Northern California's Placer County after testing positive for COVID-19, the news release said.

"The cruise destination was not on the list of at-risk destinations so the travelers that disembarked the ship on February 21, 2020 were not under travel restrictions or health checks upon return," the statement said.

The Ventura County Public Health Lab, one of eleven labs in the state able to conduct testing, confirmed that county's novel coronavirus case on March 5, 2020, Bautista said. Secondary confirmation is pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

