Coronavirus

Death of baby with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania investigated as co-sleeping accident

WEST READING, Pennsylvania -- The death of a baby girl who tested positive for COVID-19 during an autopsy is being investigated as an accident, a Pennsylvania coroner said.

The baby, who was just 26 days old, died Sunday at Reading Hospital.

In an update on Friday, acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said the death may have been from accidental suffocation after co-sleeping with an adult.

Final autopsy results are still pending.

However, Hollenbach said there has been no evidence so far that the girl died from COVID-19, or that the virus played a role in her death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniahealthbaby deathbabycoronavirusdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH: Newsom announces new protections for essential workers
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Universal Studios Hollywood cancels Halloween Horror Nights
1st LAPD sworn officer dies from coronavirus, agency confirms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Newsom announces new protections for essential workers
1st LAPD sworn officer dies from coronavirus, agency confirms
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
NOAA issues La Nina watch for Southern California
Universal Studios Hollywood cancels Halloween Horror Nights
Can you get COVID-19 twice? Doctors weigh in
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Show More
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Security guard killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
SoCal hospitality industry employees help feed co-workers
More TOP STORIES News