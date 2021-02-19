Costco set to administer COVID-19 vaccines in LA County and Inland Empire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10347695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Costco is ready to offer COVID-19 vaccines in several states including California.Costco stores in Los Angeles County, along with those in Riverside and San Bernardino counties are participating in the vaccination program.Costco says vaccines will be administered in their pharmacies as soon as doses become available.The warehouses will follow eligibility guidelines.Nationwide, the icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.The U.S. is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against COVID-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Biden's first month in office.