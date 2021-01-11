Health & Fitness

Could 2 new drugs used to treat COVID in UK work in US?

Doctors in the United Kingdom are treating some critically ill COVID-19 patients with what's being hailed as two new life-saving drugs. But it is not yet clear if those drugs will help with the current surge of cases in the United States.

Vaccinating against COVID-19 has generated the most hope recently, but the fight to help vulnerable coronavirus victims in ICUs across the country still remains a top priority.

Dr. Thomas Yadegar, medical director of ICU at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, has been working with coronavirus patients who end up with an immune response called a cytokine storm.

"There is a certain patient population that gets admitted to the hospital that develops COVID cytokine storm. And what happens with them is that they rapidly de-compensate. Their oxygen requirements may be very minimal, and then within 12-24 hours, they need to be put on a ventilator."

Over the past nine months, Yadegar has used interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors, which decrease inflammation, to save about 150 patients.

"If used early and aggressively, they can prevent patients from de-compensating, meaning they can prevent patients from needing to go on the respirator. They can prevent patients from going into the ICU, but they need to be used early and aggressively," Yadegar said. "Not all the patients that are hospitalized can be treated with this, so it's not a one-size-fits-all."

In the U.K., researchers are also using two anti-inflammatory medications to treat ICU patients who deteriorate quickly by administering the drugs by drip.

Researchers say they have cut deaths by a quarter in patients who are sickest with COVID-19.

Just like Yadegar has found, IL-6 inhibitors can lead to promising results for patients hit hardest by the virus.

"There's definitely hope, especially at this moment where we are in critical shortage for ICU beds," he said. "Once these effective therapies are used, then they can definitely alleviate some of the stress on the system."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdrug treatmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
Dodger Stadium to halt COVID-19 testing, shift to vaccination
UC system plans return to in-person classes for Fall
Some LA County sites to stop using Curative tests after FDA warning
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Trump warned about potential civil liability over Capitol riot
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Show More
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
IN woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
More TOP STORIES News