Could a common antiseptic be a game changer in the fight against the coronavirus?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6293285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, was posed with the following question: Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes? His answer was eye-opening.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6369890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a trial for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine set to begin in the Bay Area this month, we talked to some of the first people in the U.S. who've tried a vaccine. One volunteer in Seattle said she's felt "fantastic" since being injected in March.

The well-known antiseptic called Betadine, a Povidone-iodine solution, is generating a lot of buzz over a new study showing its effectiveness at killing the virus that causes COVID-19.Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care and ER physician, joined Eyewitness News to break down the latest research on the antiseptic that might have been in your medicine cabinet for years.Dr. Cardillo says he was alerted by Dr. George Domb, an ENT surgeon in Redding, that the antiseptic is currently being used in the sinus and ENT surgical world in light of research out of Malaysia that showed promising results using diluted Betadine.Some surgeons are using the solution to sterilize the nasal passages before surgery, which Cardillo says is "interesting." But, plenty of caution must be used."Don't go get a bottle of Betadine and put it into your nasal passage," he urged."It has to be diluted, a 1% dilution is what the researchers have been using. Not just over-the-counter Betadine, that is too strong and it'll destroy the nasal cilia in that nasal passage. You have to be cautious," Cardillo said.Cardillo added that the company that makes Betadine may be working on a 1% solution nasal spray "that may eradicate the virus" but strongly counseled caution and patience as the professional medical industry continues to look for potential solutions to COVID-19.