Person infected with measles traveled through LAX, county health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials are warning the public about an infectious person with measles who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.

The person was described as a non-resident of the area who traveled to LAX on July 23 at Tom Bradley International Terminal between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Health officials said the infectious person did not remain in Los Angeles County after leaving the airport in a private vehicle.

The case is not related to previous measles cases.

There is no known current risk related to measles at the venue currently, officials said.

Anyone who was in that area at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Los Angeles County has seen 16 measles cases among residents this year, plus 10 cases of non-residents traveling through the county with measles.
