County health officials warning about measles case in Union Station

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials are warning the public about an infectious person with measles who traveled through Union Station in downtown Los Angeles recently.

The person was described as a non-resident of the area who traveled through the station on July 23 around 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Anyone who was in that area at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Los Angeles County has seen 16 measles cases among residents this year, plus nine cases of people traveling through the county with measles.
