New tests show the novel coronavirus can live on some surfaces for as long as two or three days.Researchers found it lived for different lengths of time on different surfaces.For example, just four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and as much as three days on plastic and stainless steel, which are two things that people come in contact with frequently.The tests found the virus could live in the air for up to three hours.