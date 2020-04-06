Coronavirus

Coronavirus: At least 45 LAPD, 13 LAFD employees test positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Emergency responders are among the essential workers being hardest hit by coronavirus in the Los Angeles area.

As of Friday, at least 45 Los Angeles Police Department employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department tested positive, according to officials.

In all, 360 members of the LAPD have been checked. Of the sickened employees, one has recovered and returned to full duty, two individuals are hospitalized and all others are self-isolating at home and recovering.

Two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty, one remains hospitalized and the remaining 10 employees are recovering at home.

City News Service contributed to this report.
