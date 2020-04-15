Coronavirus Orange County update May 26: 110 new cases reported, no additional deaths for 2 consecutive days

Coronavirus California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 110 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 5,578 cases. There have been no additional COVID-19 deaths for two consecutive days.

Last week, the county's numbers fluctuated from zero deaths for two days in a row, to 14 deaths reported Thursday -- the county's highest number in a single day since the pandemic started.

The previous high was set the day before with 10 reported deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 269 and the number of patients in intensive care is 106.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 105,138.

Of the county's total cases, 4% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 15% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 3% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 12% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 29% were 75-84, and 27% were 85 or older.

Men make up 52% of the county's cases and 57% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 32% of the fatalities and Latinos 31%, followed by Asians (17%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 2% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1% were multiple races and 2% fall into the category of "other."

City News Service contributed to this report.

