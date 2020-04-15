Coronavirus California

COVID Orange County update: 1,133 new cases reported, 10 additional deaths

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Orange County, the county's Health Care Agency reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 412, with 49 fatalities this week.

The agency also reported 1,133 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 22,650.

Of the deaths reported on Friday, three were skilled nursing facility residents and one was an assisted living facility resident. Overall, 206 of the county's fatalities were skilled nursing facility residents, 15 were assisted living facility residents and two were transients.

The county has reported 36 deaths in the past two days.

Downtown Disney reopens Thursday with new health, safety measures in place for visitors
EMBED More News Videos

Eager Disney fans were already in line early, waiting for the reopening of Downtown Disney.


Nine of the fatalities reported Thursday involved skilled nursing facility residents.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 691 to 672, and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 236 to 227.

"Our community has paid a heavy price'' in the battle against COVID-19, Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel told reporters Thursday. "We cannot become numb to these losses,'' she said of the death toll.

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news

MORE HEADLINES:

Coronavirus: Orange County authorizes reopening of nail salons and other personal care services

Gyms begin reopening in Orange County after months-long closure

Face masks no longer required in Orange County as more businesses like gyms get OK to reopen

OC chief health officer resigns amid criticism over face covering order

OC officials condemn death threat to county health officer over face coverings order
Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery numbers after pressure from local leaders

Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan

UC Irvine researchers to conduct antibody testing for Orange County
OC leaders to request meeting with Gov. Newsom for rapid reopening of local economy

Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order

Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom
Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

La Habra man recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says

Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicdomestic violencecoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early to stop COVID-19 spread
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Ask the doctor: Submit your coronavirus questions
Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard to partially close for dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early to stop COVID-19 spread
Recovery efforts resume for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Death Valley to hit 126 degrees amid weekend heat wave
'Make sure I wake up. I have a daughter.'
Coroner confirms Andres Guardado was shot 5 times in back
Can pregnant women transmit coronavirus to their babies?
Show More
Army agrees to probe into handling of Vanessa Guillen case
LA Food Bank event helps take burden off local teacher
NJ driver recounts being swept away by flash flood
Efforts to create community crisis response teams gain momentum
Man apologizes after racist rant at Fresno bar captured on video
More TOP STORIES News