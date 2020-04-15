COVID Orange County update: 1,133 new cases reported, 10 additional deaths

The agency also reported 1,133 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 22,650.
Of the deaths reported on Friday, three were skilled nursing facility residents and one was an assisted living facility resident. Overall, 206 of the county's fatalities were skilled nursing facility residents, 15 were assisted living facility residents and two were transients.
The county has reported 36 deaths in the past two days.
Downtown Disney reopens Thursday with new health, safety measures in place for visitors
Nine of the fatalities reported Thursday involved skilled nursing facility residents.
The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 691 to 672, and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 236 to 227.
"Our community has paid a heavy price'' in the battle against COVID-19, Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel told reporters Thursday. "We cannot become numb to these losses,'' she said of the death toll.
Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news
MORE HEADLINES:
Coronavirus: Orange County authorizes reopening of nail salons and other personal care services
Gyms begin reopening in Orange County after months-long closure
Face masks no longer required in Orange County as more businesses like gyms get OK to reopen
OC chief health officer resigns amid criticism over face covering order
OC officials condemn death threat to county health officer over face coverings order
Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery numbers after pressure from local leaders
Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan
UC Irvine researchers to conduct antibody testing for Orange County
OC leaders to request meeting with Gov. Newsom for rapid reopening of local economy
Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom
Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers
La Habra man recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital
Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says
Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
City News Service contributed to this report.