COVID Orange County update: 1,133 new cases reported, 10 additional deaths

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Orange County, the county's Health Care Agency reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 412, with 49 fatalities this week.The agency also reported 1,133 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 22,650.Of the deaths reported on Friday, three were skilled nursing facility residents and one was an assisted living facility resident. Overall, 206 of the county's fatalities were skilled nursing facility residents, 15 were assisted living facility residents and two were transients.The county has reported 36 deaths in the past two days.Nine of the fatalities reported Thursday involved skilled nursing facility residents.The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 691 to 672, and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 236 to 227."Our community has paid a heavy price'' in the battle against COVID-19, Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel told reporters Thursday. "We cannot become numb to these losses,'' she said of the death toll.