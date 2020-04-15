COVID Orange County update: 1,292 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths

Nine of the new fatalities involved skilled nursing facility residents, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The number of hospitalized patients increased from 679 on Wednesday to 691, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 234 to 236.
The county's coronavirus death toll now stands at 402, and the cumulative number of cases rose to 21,517.
Since the pandemic began, 1,284 of the county's infections were from skilled nursing facilities, 420 were from the county's jails, and 116 were transients.
Of those who died, 203 were from skilled nursing facilities, 14 were from assisted living facilities and two were transients.
In the county's jails, 394 of the 420 infected since the pandemic began have recovered, but 26 are in medical isolation with symptoms and authorities are awaiting results of 110 tests.
County officials reported that they have performed 288,996 COVID-19 tests, with 9,452 documented recoveries.
The county's case and hospitalization rate has kept it on the state's watch list, which will continue to prevent the county from reopening inside dining at restaurants and bars, among other businesses that were closed to help tamp down the surge of infections.
