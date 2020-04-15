Coronavirus Orange County update: 132 new cases, 7 more deaths reported

Hi, #OC. We’ve posted today’s case count updates to https://t.co/GrmR7ne0Be. Additional charts and graphs are available on our dedicated webpage at https://t.co/XiphdjsVuR. #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ldh0zify4z — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) June 18, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County Health Care Agency officials on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 250, with 33 this week.Since June 5, 76 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus in Orange County.The agency also reported 132 new cases Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 9,292. Of the total fatalities, 128 were residents of skilled nursing home facilities, up from 124 on Wednesday.The hospitalization rate jumped from 328 on Wednesday to 345, with patients in intensive care rising from 131 to 144.The state Department of Public Health on Thursday issued new guidelines mandating face coverings in most situations while indoors, but also outside when a person cannot maintain six feet of social distance.There are exemptions that include children age 2 and younger because of the risk of suffocation, and for people with a variety of medical or psychological issues that make mask-wearing a hazard.The Orange County Labor Federation held a news conference calling on the county to reinstate its face-covering mandate, which was rolled back last week to "strongly recommended.'' Westminster City Councilman Sergio Contreras, who is running for a board of supervisors seat, also called on the county to require masks.As of Wednesday, the county reported that 1,105 patients in nursing homes had tested positive for COVID-19 and 611 employees were infected. There have been outbreaks in 29 skilled nursing facilities and 11 assisted living facilities.