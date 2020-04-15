Coronavirus Orange County update: 132 new cases, 7 more deaths reported

Since June 5, 76 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus in Orange County.
The agency also reported 132 new cases Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 9,292. Of the total fatalities, 128 were residents of skilled nursing home facilities, up from 124 on Wednesday.
The hospitalization rate jumped from 328 on Wednesday to 345, with patients in intensive care rising from 131 to 144.
The state Department of Public Health on Thursday issued new guidelines mandating face coverings in most situations while indoors, but also outside when a person cannot maintain six feet of social distance.
Hi, #OC. We’ve posted today’s case count updates to https://t.co/GrmR7ne0Be. Additional charts and graphs are available on our dedicated webpage at https://t.co/XiphdjsVuR. #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ldh0zify4z— OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) June 18, 2020
There are exemptions that include children age 2 and younger because of the risk of suffocation, and for people with a variety of medical or psychological issues that make mask-wearing a hazard.
The Orange County Labor Federation held a news conference calling on the county to reinstate its face-covering mandate, which was rolled back last week to "strongly recommended.'' Westminster City Councilman Sergio Contreras, who is running for a board of supervisors seat, also called on the county to require masks.
As of Wednesday, the county reported that 1,105 patients in nursing homes had tested positive for COVID-19 and 611 employees were infected. There have been outbreaks in 29 skilled nursing facilities and 11 assisted living facilities.
Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news
MORE HEADLINES:
Coronavirus: Orange County authorizes reopening of nail salons and other personal care services
Gyms begin reopening in Orange County after months-long closure
Face masks no longer required in Orange County as more businesses like gyms get OK to reopen
OC chief health officer resigns amid criticism over face covering order
OC officials condemn death threat to county health officer over face coverings order
Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery numbers after pressure from local leaders
Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan
UC Irvine researchers to conduct antibody testing for Orange County
OC leaders to request meeting with Gov. Newsom for rapid reopening of local economy
Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom
Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers
La Habra recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital
Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says
Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients