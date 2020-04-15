Coronavirus Orange County update: 146 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County health officials on Sunday reported 146 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 3 additional deaths.The numbers bring the county's totals to 12,608 cases and 326 deaths, and continue the recent trend of increased cases as more sectors of the local economy are reopening following three months of lockdown orders.The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose to 492 on Sunday, with the number of patients in intensive care at 170, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.A total of 217,255 tests have been completed, and the number of documented recoveries stands at 6,988.Last weekend, the agency reported record numbers of COVID-19 cases and blamed the high numbers in part on a backlog in the reporting of test results. But many Southland health officials have also cited a recent increase in community transmission.