Coronavirus Orange County update: 540 new cases reported as increases continue

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County health officials on Saturday reported 540 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

The numbers bring the county's totals to 12,462 cases and 323 deaths, and continue the recent trend of increased cases as more sectors of the local economy are reopening following three months of lockdown orders.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose to 467 on Saturday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising to 179, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

RELATED: Face covering debate heating up in Orange County amid calls to enforce statewide order

A total of 209,303 tests have been completed, and the number of documented recoveries stands at 6,891.

Last weekend, the agency reported record numbers of COVID-19 cases and blamed the high numbers in part on a backlog in the reporting of test results. But many Southland health officials have also cited a recent increase in community transmission.

City News Service contributed to this report.
