COVID Orange County update: 663 new cases reported, 3 additional deaths

Warning about the coronavirus dangers of family gatherings and other public gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will make an announcement on Wednesday about "enforcement'' and other possible rollbacks of recent reopenings and easing of health orders.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Health officials on Sunday reported 663 new coronavirus cases in Orange County along with three additional deaths.That update was made just days after the county on Tuesday reported 779 new cases, a record high for a single day, along with 10 additional deaths.Last week was the deadliest week so far in the COVID-19 pandemic in Orange County, with 56 deaths reported.The county's total coronavirus case count stands at 16,854.The director of Orange County's Health Care Agency said there is a lag in the 779 new cases reported on Tuesday and that the county is using the state's CalREDIE system. He said the number of new cases reported on Tuesday is for several days and he expects to have a more accurate number at some point later on Tuesday.Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that Orange County, along with Solano, Merced and Glenn counties, had been added to the state Department of Public Health's watch list due to increasing percentages of positive tests. Orange County is one of 19 counties in the state being monitored.The U.S. is "going in the wrong direction" with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk - just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said he "would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."