Coronavirus Orange County update June 9: 93 new cases, 8 additional deaths, 3,372 recovered

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 93 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and eight additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 7,614 cases and 185 fatalities.The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 304 and the number of patients in intensive care is 146. The total number of recovered individuals is 3,372.The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 164,981.Of the county's total cases, 4% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 19% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 15% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 4% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 11% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 26% were 75-84, and 31% were 85 or older.Men make up 51% of the county's cases and 56% of its fatalities.Whites account for 37% of the fatalities and Latinos 36%, followed by Asians (18%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 2% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2% were multiple races and 2% fall into the category of "other."