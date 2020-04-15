Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Orange County update June 9: 93 new cases, 8 additional deaths, 3,372 recovered

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 93 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and eight additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 7,614 cases and 185 fatalities.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 304 and the number of patients in intensive care is 146. The total number of recovered individuals is 3,372.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 164,981.

Of the county's total cases, 4% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 19% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 15% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 4% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 11% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 26% were 75-84, and 31% were 85 or older.

Men make up 51% of the county's cases and 56% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 37% of the fatalities and Latinos 36%, followed by Asians (18%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 2% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2% were multiple races and 2% fall into the category of "other."

City News Service contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES:

OC chief health officer resigns amid criticism over face covering order

OC officials condemn death threat to county health officer over face coverings order

Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery numbers after pressure from local leaders

Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan

UC Irvine researchers to conduct antibody testing for Orange County

OC leaders to request meeting with Gov. Newsom for rapid reopening of local economy

Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order

Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications

3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom

Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

La Habra recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says

Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 823 additional cases
Southern California health and safety coronavirus resources
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
LIVE: George Floyd's casket heading to final resting place
DMV to reopen all CA field offices this week
Protesters want to 'defund the LAPD' after George Floyd's death
'Defund the police' movement backed by LA teachers union
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus
As LA County reopens, COVID-19 cases increasing
San Diego Zoo OK'd to reopen, along with hotels for tourism
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
George Floyd protests to continue across Southland on Tuesday
'Monumental for us': Newly wed couple spontaneously join LA protests
South LA organization works to unify community, enact social justice
