Coronavirus Orange County update: 13 additional deaths, second-highest death toll for single day in region

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 147 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 13 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 7,737 cases and 198 fatalities.

Wednesday's death toll report marks the second-highest death toll for a single day for county since the onset of the pandemic. The highest single-day death toll was 14 back on May 20.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 306, 146 of which are in intensive care. The total number of recovered individuals is 3,511.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 168,158.

Of the county's total cases, 4% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 19% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 15% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 6% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 4% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 11% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 26% were 75-84, and 31% were 85 or older.

Men make up 51% of the county's cases and 56% of its fatalities.

Whites account for 37% of the fatalities and Latinos 36%, followed by Asians (18%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 3% were black, 2% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2% were multiple races and 2% fall into the category of "other."

Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
Work from home with cutting edge virtual reality
Theater pros help keep the arts alive during covid-19 pandemic
