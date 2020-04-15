Coronavirus Los Angeles update: County officials report 51 additional deaths, 815 new cases

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news
May 7, 2020
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday confirmed an additional 51 deaths and 815 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the county increased to 29,427. Officials said 1,826 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
May 6, 2020
5:15 p.m.
All travelers at Los Angeles International Airport will have to wear face coverings starting Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. The new requirement, he said, aligns with what many individual airlines are already requiring of many passengers and flight crew.
Garcetti also announced the beginning of the lifting of some business and public recreation restrictions starting Friday. The city is following the county's lead in reopening retail businesses for curbside pickup, as well as opening more parks, trails and golf courses. The popular Runyon Canyon remains closed, he said.
Businesses that can reopen for curbside service include stores that sell flowers, toys, clothing, sporting goods, music products and cars.
But anyone who makes use of the city's golf courses and hiking trails, Garcetti said, must wear face coverings even if they are alone. He noted that even if you are by yourself, you could round a corner "and suddenly be face-to-face with someone."
Riders on city transit buses, including DASH, Commuter Express and Cityride, will also have to wear masks, he said. The county is considering, but has not yet approved, similar requirements on the Metro transit system.
1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Wednesday reported 55 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to 1,367. The confirmation of 851 new cases raised the total countywide to 28,644. Public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said 92% of the people who have died of COVID-19 in the county had underlying health conditions.
Health and elected officials also announced that certain types of businesses and public spaces in Los Angeles County that were temporarily closed will be allowed to reopen with safety precautions on Friday.
Speaking at a daily briefing, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the first round of reopenings will include trails, golf courses, car dealers, and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music.
May 5, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new program, LA Represents, that will help provide free legal assistance to those affected by COVID-19. The law firms and organizations who volunteered their pro bono services will help with issues such as rent and evictions, domestic violence, employment, debt, bankruptcy and other issues triggered by the coronavirus crisis.
Information about LA Represents is available here.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday reported 58 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to 1,313. The confirmation of 1,638 new cases raised the total countywide to 27,815. Public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said 93% of the deceased had underlying conditions. She noted that officials planned to release more information later this week on guidelines for an eventual reopening of the county's economy.
1 p.m.
The Burbank Unified School District said there are currently no plans to open before the agreed upon start date of Aug. 17. Officials also announced plans for end-of-year ceremonies and summer school. Details can be found here.
11 a.m.
California officials announced that the state's death toll has risen to 2,317. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 56,212. Of those cases, 3,369 patients are hospitalized, and the ICU rate stands at 1,157 COVID-19 patients.
5 a.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling them "disease detectives," so what exactly are COVID-19 contact tracers?
They're essentially coronavirus case investigators, and the state is reassigning 20,000 public employees to become detectives.
The goal is to track down every person who may have become infected by each new person who tests positive.
Training programs at UC San Francisco and UCLA will prepare staffers starting Wednesday.
May 4, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is opening two additional testing centers, at the Northridge Fashion Center and the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Plaza, in addition to some three dozen sites located through the city and county of Los Angeles. Testing signup is available here.
He also said the program that provides meals to seniors is being expanded. Anyone who is age 60-64 with an underlying health condition or anyone 65 or older can contact the program online here or by phone at (213)263-5226. The program provides up to 10 home-delivered meals per week to seniors.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Monday confirmed an additional 28 deaths and 568 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county was increased to 26,217. Authorities also said 1,819 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will announce on Thursday plans for California to move closer to reopening parts of the state in a "very positive sign" prompted by data on the coronavirus outbreak.
State officials also announced California's death toll has risen to 2,254. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 54,937.
4:30 a.m.
New testing sites open in L.A. County Monday. One site opens to the public in Long Beach and is located at Jordan Plus High School on Bort Street. It opened last week for essential workers, and is now open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. An appointment made online is required and you must have COVID-19 symptoms. Essential workers can also still get tested at the site, but do not need to have symptoms.
The city of Alhambra is also opening a new drive-thru testing site Monday. The site is located on 2nd Street across from Alhambra High School. You can make an appointment on the city's website, but only people who live in Alhambra can sign up. Testing takes between five to 10 minutes and results are delivered within 12 to 48 hours.
May 3, 2020
Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday confirmed an additional 21 new deaths and 781 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to 1,229. The total number of positive cases in county increased to 25,662.
Fifteen of the people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three who died were between 41 to 65.
May 2, 2020
3 p.m.
Public health officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 38 deaths and 691 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's death toll to 1,209. The total number of positive cases in the county increased to 24,894.
Officials said 28 people who died were over the age of 65 years old, seven people were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-eight people had underlying health conditions, including 23 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.
May 1, 2020
4 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials reported on Friday that 21 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at a Ralphs grocery store in Los Angeles. Health officials said the Ralphs is located at 7257 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90046.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials on Friday confirmed an additional 62 deaths and 1,065 new COVID-19 positive cases, increasing the region's death toll to 1,172 and total case number to 25,215.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, to date, 92 percent of those who died had underlying health conditions.
Ferrer also announced that 106 pregnant woman in the county have tested positive for coronavirus. One mother who tested positive lost her baby, though she didn't specify if it was related to the virus or not. Ferrer also added that there is currently no evidence to suggest that pregnant woman are transmitting the virus to their newborns.
April 30, 2020
Public health officials on Thursday confirmed an additional 55 deaths and 733 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's death toll to 1,111. The county's positive case total now stands at 23,182.
County officials said coronavirus testing is currently not being offered for "low-risk, asymptomatic people" after Los Angeles city announced it would provide testing for all of its residents.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said this week COVID-19 testing began for all residents and staff at all skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County whether they have symptoms or not.
Ferrer said among those who have died from COVID-19, 525 people were residents in "institutional settings." Those fatalities now represent 47% of all deaths in Los Angeles County.
April 29, 2020
1 p.m.
Public health officials on Wednesday confirmed an additional 56 deaths and 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's death toll to 1,056. The county's positive case increased to 22,485.
LA County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the jump in new cases was primarily due to the increase in testing.
Dr. Ferrer said that 92 percent of people who have died had underlying health conditions and the number has not changed for the last two weeks.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore discusses COVID-19's impact on officers, guidelines in place to protect them
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said an additional 78 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,887. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 46,500. The governor said of those cases, 3,495 patients are hospitalized, and the ICU rate stands at 1,186 COVID-19 patients.
The governor also said announced a new EBT program that will provide up to 3.8 million kids benefits to replace the free or reduced-cost school meals that they are no longer receiving.
11 a.m.
In a Skype interview with ABC7, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore provided an update on the agency's number of officers infected with COVID-19, as well as the measures in place to protect them and the public. Eighty-five LAPD employees had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning, Moore said. "Our good fortune at this point is that -- with the exception of one individual -- they're all recovering at home."
April 28, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city has reached a deal with Honeywell to purchase 24 million N95 face masks. The N95 masks provide a higher standard of filtration against viruses and are therefore generally reserved for use by medical professionals who are directly dealing with COVID-19 patients. Garcetti said the masks that the city purchases will be provided to city first responders and sold at-cost to local hospitals and medical providers. The first masks are expected to be ready by May and then by later in the summer the city hopes to be able to provide more than 1 million masks a month. They will be produced by a factory in the United States only about six hours away from Los Angeles, Garcetti said.
Garcetti also said the city and county continue to expand the availability of their drive-thru testing sites. In the past week, the sites have been opened up to front-line workers without symptoms, including grocery-store employees and rideshare drivers. Now they'll also be open to construction workers, Garcetti said.
4 p.m.
Officials say as Los Angeles County continues the fight against COVID-19, it's also facing a hard financial blow, estimating a $1 billion loss in revenue in the last few weeks. The current fiscal year is $1 billion as it is protected for the upcoming fiscal year.
2 p.m.
The COVID-19 death toll in Los Angeles County reached 1,000 as public health officials on Tuesday confirmed an additional 59 deaths across the region. Thirty-six of those people were over the age of 65, 28 of which had underlying health conditions.
"L.A. County has hit the tragic milestone of 1,000 people dying from COVID-19. Please know that if you are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died from COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends," said county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer in a statement.
Officials also confirmed 597 new confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 20,976.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the next academic school year could start as early as the end of July or beginning of August, though there will likely be some modifications. Newsom said the possibility of pushing up the next school year comes amid ongoing concerns of "learning losses," though a decision on start dates has not yet been made. The governor also elaborated on the fifth point of his six-pronged plan to ease restrictions. Newsom reinforced hopes of reopening the state, noting that changes are expected sooner rather than later. State officials also outlined a four-phase approach to the eventual restart of the state's economy: Full story here.
6 a.m.
L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson helped deliver face coverings to sanitation workers today. Wesson was on hand with masks for everyone at the L.A. Sanitation South Yard. The councilman said sanitation workers are among the essential workers still doing their jobs during the pandemic. Sanitation workers say they have been asking for masks for awhile.
5 a.m.
Finding proper personal protective equipment for first responders is a concern -- but now the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has found a way to decontaminate N95 masks so they can be reused. The process involves a vaporization system that uses hydrogen peroxide. Masks that would normally be thrown out after a single use can now be worn at least 20 times. The decontamination device is not available for purchase but is on loan from UCLA. It's expected to save L.A. County millions of dollars.
Want to see COVID-19 cases in a larger window? Click here
April 27, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city and county are expanded their drive-thru testing programs so that rideshare and taxi drivers can now get tested even if they aren't showing any symptoms. The mayor previously announced that workers on the front lines of the pandemic, including health-care professionals and grocery workers, were eligible for testing even if they are asymptomatic. Now that has been expanded to transportation drivers. Many of those drivers are being used to deliver meals to seniors, the mayor noted.
1 p.m.
Public health officials on Monday confirmed an additional 29 deaths and 900 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's death toll to 942. The county's positive case total now stands at 20,417.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that 92 percent of people who passed away had underlying health conditions.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 45 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,755. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 43,464. The governor said of those cases, 3,372 patients are hospitalized, and the ICU rate stands at 1,185 COVID-19 patients.
The governor also said on Tuesday he will discuss the fifth indicator-- which covers redrawing floor plans at schools, businesses and childcare facilities -- that is needed to be reached before the state can implement major changes to the stay-at-home order and other COVID-19 interventions.
11 a.m.
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner says the process to reopen schools will be a gradual one and schedules will be different from what students are used to. He also said there also has to be a way for more than 75,000 district employees to be tested before they begin interacting with students again.
5 a.m.
Small businesses in El Monte can now get some coronavirus relief from the city. That's because city officials are starting a business grant program on Monday. It offers one-time grants of $10,000 to city businesses severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. City officials say there is enough grant money for about 55 businesses. Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis. Business owners can now apply through El Monte's virtual City Hall.
4 a.m.
The number of Los Angeles Police Department employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 79.
Officials say 33 have since recovered and returned to full duty. One is hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed 22 cases among employees.
Officials say 14 LAFD personnel have recovered and are back to work. The other eight are isolated and recovering at home.
12 a.m.
Changes at nursing facilities in Los Angeles County go into effect Monday.
Health officials will begin testing all residents and staff at nursing homes, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.
The continuing increases in cases and deaths at nursing homes have prompted county health officials to issue a revised health order to all licensed, congregate health care or long-term care facilities.
The county's latest health order allows only essential workers to enter facilities and bans all visitors.
Staff is now required to always wear surgical masks and residents will need to wear face coverings outside of their rooms.
All communal dining and activities have also been suspended.
April 26, 2020
3 p.m.
Public health officials on Sunday confirmed an additional 18 deaths and 440 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the death toll to 913 in Los Angeles County. The total count of positive cases across the region is now 19,528.
Health officials said 13 people who died were over the age of 65, four were between 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between 18 to 40 years old. Fifteen people had underlying health conditions, including 13 people over the age of 65 and two people between 41 to 65 years old.
April 25, 2020
2 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 48 coronavirus-related deaths and 607 new COVID-19 cases across the region. The county's death toll now stands at 895 with a total of 19,107 positive cases.
Officials said 37 people who died were over the age of 65 and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions, including 30 people over the age of 65 and eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.
April 24, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that by next Friday, about 150,000 COVID-19 tests will have been completed at testing centers in Los Angeles County as the capacity for testing increases.
Mayor Garcetti also said an order was issued requiring skilled nursing facilities in the city of Los Angeles provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing for residents and employees each month and administered by trained personnel.
1 p.m.
Public health officials on Friday confirmed an additional 52 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's death toll to 848. The total count of positive cases across the region is now over 18,500.
Forty-three of the individuals who died were over the age of 65, according to county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. Thirty-four of them had underlying health conditions. One of the previously reported deaths is no longer being included in the total count as it was out of the county's jurisdiction, she added.
To date, 91 percent of the people who have died as a result of the virus had underlying health conditions. Nearly 1,900 people in the county are currently hospitalized and 30 percent of them are in the ICU.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 93 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,562. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 39,254. The governor said of those cases, the hospitalization rate showed no statistical growth over the past 24 hours, with 3,365 patients hospitalized Thursday, and the ICU rate was up 1% from 1,241 COVID-19 patients Thursday.
The governor also announced an agreement with FEMA and local governments that will employ eateries to prepare and deliver three meals a day to eligible seniors.
12 p.m.
All L.A. County voters may be able to cast their ballots by mail in the November general election. Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl propose sending vote-by-mail ballots to all eligible voters amid concerns over COVID-19. They say no one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. The current "Safer at Home" public health order expires on May 15, but it's likely that some form of physical distancing will be needed for an extended period of time. The plan includes asking for state and federal funding to implement the change.
6 a.m.
The city of Los Angeles will expand the number of mobile testing teams it sends to nursing homes with coronavirus cases.
Starting Monday, there will be six teams instead of three. L.A. County is home to more than half of the 258 facilities across the state that have experienced outbreaks.
Officials say 148 care facilities in the county have reported one or more positive cases.
The worst outbreak was reported at Brier Oak on Sunset, located near Hollywood, which reported 80 residents and 62 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
4 a.m.
Most animal adoptions are currently appointment only, but officials are waving adoption fees at all seven Los Angeles County Animal care centers.
The move is an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the coronavirus crisis.
The fee-waived adoptions are possible thanks to an $80,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The grant will also allow the department to purchase life-saving medical equipment and provide more extensive veterinary treatment for pets at county animal shelters.
