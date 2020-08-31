COVID-19: LAUSD launches app, aims to test all students and staff after Labor Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6376789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LAUSD students start the new school year this week from home as the coronavirus pandemic forces classrooms to remain empty.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced on Monday that the district is launching a COVID-19 testing program for staff and students, which will be a critical part of plans to safely reopen campuses.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Everyone connected to the Los Angeles Unified School District, including teachers, students and their families, will be asked to add a new app to their phones and computers.The app will contain information on COVID-19 testing and what symptoms to look for.LAUSD says it's trying to get COVID-19 testing ready for when students can return to the classroom."This program will help reduce the overall level of cover 19 in the communities we serve. It'll provide a baseline of information to return to schools, and it'll help schools isolate any individuals with the virus and test those who may have come in contact with them on a timely basis," said Superintendent Austin Beutner.The superintendent says the new app will be tested this week with teachers. Everyone else will be asked to register using the app beginning next week, right after Labor Day.It is now just two weeks into the school year.Attendance has been at 88%. Compare that to 92 percent last year as far as connecting students to online distance learning, the district says 4% of students have not yet connected to their schools online."Schools are providing every student with a computer and internet access if they need it. All who work at schools are doing their best to reach out to families," said Beutner.Enrollment is down in the district, in part because of the pandemic. The most noticeable has been in kindergarten, especially in low-income neighborhoods."We suspect some of this is because families may lack the ability to provide full-time support at home for online learning, which is necessary for very young learners. This is yet another reminder that this crisis is having a disproportionate impact on low-income families," Beutner said.The superintendent says it's still not safe to allow in-class teaching at the district schools.