eyewitness newsmakers

Coronavirus: Mayor Garcetti answers viewers' questions on taxes, property payments, more on Newsmakers

By
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared on Eyewitness Newsmakers observing physical distancing. Both the mayor and ABC7 host Adrienne Alpert spoke from their home.

With property tax due April 10, viewers asked why they can't defer payment because of COVID-19. It's a county tax collector question, but the mayor shared Keith Knox's answer. The county has no authority to extend the April 10 deadline. However, starting April 11, people who cannot pay on time because of COVID-19 can submit a request for penalty cancellation online.

MORE: What SoCal residents need to know about rent amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

With so many people out of a job and businesses shutdown, renters are struggling to pay their bills.



"You can self-defer," the mayor said but there is no guarantee penalties will be waived.

By far, the greatest number of questions come from mom and pop landlords who are not collecting rent from tenants who cannot pay. The mayor said he is "deeply sympathetic" and something needs to be done. He warned tenants this is not time for a "complete rent vacation." He said property owners need relief, too. He hopes SBA loans can apply to property owners.

For both taxpayers and renters, the mayor urged everyone to pay what they can. If not, we face an economic "set of dominoes."

The only moratorium in Los Angeles applies to evictions.

MORE: Know your rights - How eviction moratoriums work in LA amid COVID-19 crisis
EMBED More News Videos

People across Southern California are grappling with the widespread effects of the coronavirus health crisis and that includes how they will pay for rent.


The mayor expressed optimism for the possible sale of St. Vincent Hospital to the foundation of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for its use as a coronavirus central command. The shuttered hospital could be opened as both a research and treatment facility. Garcetti said he has spoken with Gov. Gavin Newsom about the plan.

Viewers want to know why all travelers at LAX and other transportation hubs are not tested for COVID-19. The mayor said it is not the priority because travel is down 95% and community spread is the greatest factor now.
The mayor said METRO will not shut down transportation because too many people rely on it.

While saying it's an "embarrassment we did not have enough tests ready," more are on the way.

For the homeless population, the 20 shelters that have opened are 98% filled. L.A. is negotiating with HUD for 15,000 hotel rooms.

Mayor Garcetti urged everyone to complete their 2020 census by mail, phone, or online. Funding and elected representation depend on it.

MORE: Attorney answers your questions about coronavirus unemployment
EMBED More News Videos

Can I collect unemployment during a coronavirus closure? Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home? Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright has the answers to your questions about jobs and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyrental propertyeric garcettimoneycoronaviruseyewitness newsmakersrentsfinanceproperty taxesrenters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Newsmakers: LA leaders talk helping homeless, Kobe memorial, West LA fire
LA Mayor talks about housing, homelessness
MLK legacy of civil rights still rings true, activists say
Homeless task force co-chairs explain right to shelter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
LA reaches settlement over alleged at-home COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
Show More
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
Ralphs parent company testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
More TOP STORIES News