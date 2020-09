EMBED >More News Videos USC announced 104 new cases over the past four days, with the spread primarily attributed to gatherings of students at off-campus housing.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- At San Diego State University, students living on campus are expected to stay in their dorms until Tuesday morning.The new order from school officials is in response to rising COVID-19 cases on campus.Under the order, students will be allowed to leave for essentials such as food, medical care and supplies.SDSU officials say there are 184 cases within the university so far.