Coronavirus pandemic impacting African American communities harder, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says the coronavirus is hitting African Americans harder, according to data on the pandemic.Trump says his administration is trying to address what he termed a "tremendous challenge." He says COVID-19 has been showing up in a disproportional way in African American communities.Speaking at the White House daily briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.He says the coronavirus hits these people suffering from these underlying conditions hard and often require intubation, intensive care and sometimes death.Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says it's "very sad," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible.Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma later added they'd be releasing demographic data about the pandemic impacts "very shortly."A national civil rights group on Monday said that's a problem across the country and demanded more transparency on race and ethnicity among the COVID-19 testing results, cases and patient outcomes reported by federal health authorities and state health agencies."Equal access to healthcare is a critical civil rights issue, and during this novel pandemic, the public deserves nothing less than full transparency from this administration and state public health officials," Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement.Democratic members of Congress had previously called on Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to ensure race and ethnic data is collected by health agencies across the country during the outbreak.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.