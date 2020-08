EMBED >More News Videos Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide mask mandate.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This week, Russia announced it has a coronavirus vaccine but health experts around the world expressed concern that there has not been enough time for adequate testing or trials.Dr. Anu Seshadri joined ABC7 on Thursday and discussed the process vaccine manufacturers go through in the U.S.In the video above, Dr. Seshadri also discusses concerns about remote learning as students return to school.