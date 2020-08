EMBED >More News Videos How widespread is COVID-19 in kids? The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a 40% increase in the number of cases in the last two weeks of July.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In California, many lockdown rules are still in effect but the good news is that it might be working in the fight against coronavirus. However, access to testing continues to be an issue for many.In the video above, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at USC, discussed with ABC7 issues with COVID-19 testing and a decline in cases. He also shares his own experience testing positive for the virus and donating blood for research.