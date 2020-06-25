Orange County COVID-19 survivor returns home after three months, warns those not cautious of virus

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6264918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.