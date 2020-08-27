'It's a bit worrisome for us'; Doctor reacts to changing guidelines from CDC over Covid-19 testing

GLENDALE (KABC) -- There has been much confusion over the changing CDC guidelines about who, and when, someone should be tested for Covid-19. Most recently, the CDC said people did not need to get tested even if they had come in contact with someone who had been infected with the virus.ABC7 spoke with Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care and emergency room specialist, to get his expert opinion on the CDC changes."This is a 100% about face and it's a bit worrisome for us," said Cardillo. "I think it starts eroding the confidence the public has in the CDC's decisions, the same way we had with the masks. If you are concerned that you had a significant close contact, the clinicians, the medical establishment, are probably going to tell you to still get tested."Dr. Cardillo also spoke about a vaccine trial by Maderna vaccine that shows promise. The original study showed up to age 56 with very good results. New data added 20 more participants."Maderna is finding their baseline vaccine is working the same with all age groups with the same robust response, that's really good news for us," said Cardillo.In our "Ask the Doc" segment, a viewer said her pastor told them it was okay to take masks off at an outdoor service because the heat would kill the virus. Is that true?"This information is 100% false," said Cardillo. "Taking off your mask when you're outside is not going to cause the virus to get killed, it's still going to be transmitted regardless. If you are in close contact without a mask you are highly susceptible."