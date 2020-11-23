Health & Fitness

COVID-19 testing sites across Southern California see long lines ahead of Thanksgiving holiday week

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Long lines have been seen at coronavirus testing sites across the county, including many in Southern California, as people hope to get tested ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control to avoid traveling for the holiday this week, people have flocked to places like Dodger Stadium to get tested.

"I'm going to visit my family for Thanksgiving and I want to make sure that I'm safe before I go," said Occidental College student Sofia Be-Zaken.

She was in one of more than 500 cars seen in line outside the massive testing site in Los Angeles at one point Friday afternoon.

As positive case numbers have gone up and the holidays approach, there's been a 35% increase in testing throughout Los Angeles County since the middle of October, according to the county's Department of Public Health.

Testing appointment slots have been filling up fast. At 10:20 a.m. on Friday, hundreds of appointment slots were still open for Dodger Stadium. By 11:45 am, all but two appointments had been reserved.

AIR7 HD was overhead later Friday afternoon to see lines once again snaking out of the parking lot and onto Stadium Way.

It was a similar scene on the west side, where around 200 cars lined up to get tested at the VA Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Testing is at a premium as we head into Thanksgiving week. There were long lines outside urgent care centers across Southern California on Sunday.



Long lines were also seen outside various urgent care centers across Southern California Sunday, including at Westwood and Santa Monica.

However, doctors say a negative test does not necessarily mean it's safe to see your family this holiday.

It's possible to be pre-symptomatic and contagious and not have enough virus in your system to be detected.

"It's not foolproof. You could have the infection unknowingly and see your family and friends for the holidays and tragic things can happen as a result," said Dr. Nathan Newman with Santa Monica Urgent Care. "And before you know it you could have a superspreader event on your hands. Family and friends are infected and in no time it spreads to your whole community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countysouthern californiacoronavirus testingcoronavirusthanksgivingcoronavirus testholiday travelcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA COVID-19 response
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Snoop Dogg joins Rams, Chargers to help families in Inglewood
Chart-topping R&B singer moved off ventilator amid COVID-19 fight
Show More
Man leaves $3K tip for beer as restaurant closes
Suspect in custody after Hemet police officer shot in leg
Millions still traveling despite CDC pleas to stay home for Thanksgiving
2 dead, 3 critical after crash on 110 FWY in South LA
2M people passed through airports this weekend
More TOP STORIES News